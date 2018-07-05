Δείτε τι σημαίνουν τα ακρωνύμια που κάνουν χαμό στο Internet!
Το Internet είναι γνωστό ότι έχει τη δική του γλώσσα, γεμάτη από ακρωνύμια, τα οποία δίνουν το νόημα πιο γρήγορα στους χρήστες.
Πέρα όμως από τα γνωστά, βασικά και καθιερωμένα OMG,LOL και WTF, υπάρχουν άλλα τόσα που ο μισός κόσμος χρησιμοποιεί και ο άλλος μισός αναρωτιέται τη σημασία τους.
Για να ξεφύγετε λοιπόν από αυτήν την άγνοια και να συμβαδίζετε τον διαδικτυακό κόσμο, ήρθε η ώρα να διαβάσετε το απόλυτο λεξικό του Internet, ώστε να μην μπορέσει ξανά κανείς να σας κοροϊδέψει!
1 = One, exclamation mark
2 = To, Too or Two
4 = For or Four
AFAP = As Far As Possible
A&F, AAF = Always And Forever
A3 = Anywhere, Any time, Any place
AA = Alcoholics Anonymous
AAB = Average At Best
AAK = Alive And Kicking
AAMOF = As A Matter Of Fact
AAP = Always A Pleasure
AAR = At Any Rate
AAYF = As Always, Your Friend
ABD = Already Been Done
ABΗ = Actual Bodily Harm
ABN = *sshole By Nature
ABT = Absolutely
ABT = About
ADM = All Day Long
ADMIN = Administrator
ADN = Any Day Now
AEAE = And Ever And Ever
AEAP = As Early As Possible
AFAIAC = As Far As I Am Concerned
AFAIC = As Far As I'm Concerned
AFAICS = As Far As I Can See
AFAICT = As Far As I Can Tell
AFAIK = As Far As I Know
AFAIR = As Far As I Remember
AFC = Away From Computer
AFD = All F***ing Day
AFT = About F***ing Time
AGW= All Going Well
Aight = Are you alright, Yo
ALOL = Actually Laughing Out Loud
ANY1 = Anyone
AYSOS = Are You Stupid Or Something?
B = Be
B4 = Before
Bb = Bye Bye, Goodbye
BBIAB = Be back in a bit
BBL = Be back later
BBS = Be back soon
BD = Big deal
BRB = Be right back
BRB = Be right back or Bath-room break
BRT = Be right there
BTW = By the way
C = See
CSWS = Can't Stop, Won't Stop
CU = See you
CUL = See you later
Cuz = Because
CYA = See you
CYS = Check your settings
Da = The
Dat = That
Der = There
DIAF = Die in a fire
Dunno = Dont know
FAQ = Frequently asked questions
FOAD = F**** off and die
FTL = For the loss
FTUW = For the uber win
FTW = For the win
FWIW = For what it's worth
FYI = For your information
G2G / GTG = Got to go
GAL = Get a life
GFY = Good for you
GG = Good game, Good going
GIYF = Google is your friend
GL = Good luck
Gonna = Going to
HAND = Have a nice day
HS = Holy sh*t!
HTH = Hope this helps
IACL = I am currently laughing
IANAL = I am not a lawyer
IANARS = I am not a rocket scientist
IC = I see
ICYDK = In case you didn't know
IDGI = I don't get it
IDK = I don't know
Iggy = Igloo
IIRC = If I recall correctly
ILY or ILU = I love you
IMHO = In my honest opinion
IMNSHO = In my not so honest opinion
IMO = In my opinion
IRL = In real life
ITT = In this thread
IYDMMA = If you don't mind me asking
JJ = Just joking
JK = Just kidding
JOOC = Just out of curiosity
JP = Just playing
K = Okay
KK = Ok Cool or Ok Kewl
KL = kool, cool
Kwl = Cool
L8r = Later
LLAH = Laughing like a Hyena
LMAO = Laughing my *ss off
LMFAO = Laughing my f*cking *ss off
LOL = Laugh out loud
LQTM = Laugh quietly to myself
M8 = Mate
MYOB = Mind your own business
NLS = Not Life Safe
NOYB = None of your business
NP = No problem
NSFW = Not Safe For Work
Nvm = Never Mind
NVM = Never mind
NWS = Not Work Safe
O = Oh
O3 = Out Of Office
OGC = Man J*cking Off
OIC = Oh, I see
OJ = Only Joking
OMG = Oh my God!, Oh my Goodness!,
OOC = Out of Character
OP = Original Poster, Original Post
OT = Off topic
PEBKAC = Problem exists between the keyboard and the chair
Pic = Picture
PITA = Pain in the *ss
Pix = Pictures
Plz, Pls = Please
PMSL = Pissing, pissed myself laughing
POS = Piece of sh*t
PPL = People
PTTL = Pop to the loo
RL = Real life
ROFL = Rolling on the floor laughing
ROFLMAO = Rolling on the floor laughing my *ss off
ROFLMAOL = Rolling on the floor laughing my *ss out loud
Shudda = Should have
SMH = Shaking my head
SO = Significant other
SOS = Same old sh*t
soz, srry = Sorry
SSDD = Same sh*t, different day
STFW = Search the f*cking web
Sup = What's up?
sup homes = What's up, friend?
SWW = Sorry, wrong window – typing in the wrong box
Thnx = Thanks
Tho = Though
TIA = Thanks in advance
TTFN = Ta ta for now
TTYL = Talk to you later
TTYT = Talk to you tomorrow
TY = Thank you
TYT = Take your time
U = You
W8 = Wait
Wanna = Want to
WB = Welcome back
Wd = Well done
WDUWTA? = What do you want to talk about?
Wile = While
WOOT = We own the other team
WTF? = What the F***?
WURSC = Wow, you are so cool
YCM = You copied me
Ye = Yeah, Yes
YMMV = Your mileage may vary
Yo = Hey, Your
YSVW = You are so very welcome
YW= You are welcome
Tromaktiko
Δείτε τι σημαίνουν τα ακρωνύμια που κάνουν χαμό στο Internet! Reviewed by athinapoli gr on 5.7.18 Rating:
Post a Comment