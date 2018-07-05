Δείτε τι σημαίνουν τα ακρωνύμια που κάνουν χαμό στο Internet!

Το απόλυτο λεξικό του chatting είναι εδώ!Το Internet είναι γνωστό ότι έχει τη δική του γλώσσα, γεμάτη από ακρωνύμια, τα οποία δίνουν το νόημα πιο γρήγορα στους χρήστες.Πέρα όμως από τα γνωστά, βασικά και καθιερωμένα OMG,LOL και WTF, υπάρχουν άλλα τόσα που ο μισός κόσμος χρησιμοποιεί και ο άλλος μισός αναρωτιέται τη σημασία τους.Για να ξεφύγετε λοιπόν από αυτήν την άγνοια και να συμβαδίζετε τον διαδικτυακό κόσμο, ήρθε η ώρα να διαβάσετε το απόλυτο λεξικό του Internet, ώστε να μην μπορέσει ξανά κανείς να σας κοροϊδέψει!1 = One, exclamation mark2 = To, Too or Two4 = For or FourAFAP = As Far As PossibleA&F, AAF = Always And ForeverA3 = Anywhere, Any time, Any placeAA = Alcoholics AnonymousAAB = Average At BestAAK = Alive And KickingAAMOF = As A Matter Of FactAAP = Always A PleasureAAR = At Any RateAAYF = As Always, Your FriendABD = Already Been DoneABΗ = Actual Bodily HarmABN = *sshole By NatureABT = AbsolutelyABT = AboutADM = All Day LongADMIN = AdministratorADN = Any Day NowAEAE = And Ever And EverAEAP = As Early As PossibleAFAIAC = As Far As I Am ConcernedAFAIC = As Far As I'm ConcernedAFAICS = As Far As I Can SeeAFAICT = As Far As I Can TellAFAIK = As Far As I KnowAFAIR = As Far As I RememberAFC = Away From ComputerAFD = All F***ing DayAFT = About F***ing TimeAGW= All Going WellAight = Are you alright, YoALOL = Actually Laughing Out LoudANY1 = AnyoneAYSOS = Are You Stupid Or Something?B = BeB4 = BeforeBb = Bye Bye, GoodbyeBBIAB = Be back in a bitBBL = Be back laterBBS = Be back soonBD = Big dealBRB = Be right backBRB = Be right back or Bath-room breakBRT = Be right thereBTW = By the wayC = SeeCSWS = Can't Stop, Won't StopCU = See youCUL = See you laterCuz = BecauseCYA = See youCYS = Check your settingsDa = TheDat = ThatDer = ThereDIAF = Die in a fireDunno = Dont knowFAQ = Frequently asked questionsFOAD = F**** off and dieFTL = For the lossFTUW = For the uber winFTW = For the winFWIW = For what it's worthFYI = For your informationG2G / GTG = Got to goGAL = Get a lifeGFY = Good for youGG = Good game, Good goingGIYF = Google is your friendGL = Good luckGonna = Going toHAND = Have a nice dayHS = Holy sh*t!HTH = Hope this helpsIACL = I am currently laughingIANAL = I am not a lawyerIANARS = I am not a rocket scientistIC = I seeICYDK = In case you didn't knowIDGI = I don't get itIDK = I don't knowIggy = IglooIIRC = If I recall correctlyILY or ILU = I love youIMHO = In my honest opinionIMNSHO = In my not so honest opinionIMO = In my opinionIRL = In real lifeITT = In this threadIYDMMA = If you don't mind me askingJJ = Just jokingJK = Just kiddingJOOC = Just out of curiosityJP = Just playingK = OkayKK = Ok Cool or Ok KewlKL = kool, coolKwl = CoolL8r = LaterLLAH = Laughing like a HyenaLMAO = Laughing my *ss offLMFAO = Laughing my f*cking *ss offLOL = Laugh out loudLQTM = Laugh quietly to myselfM8 = MateMYOB = Mind your own businessNLS = Not Life SafeNOYB = None of your businessNP = No problemNSFW = Not Safe For WorkNvm = Never MindNVM = Never mindNWS = Not Work SafeO = OhO3 = Out Of OfficeOGC = Man J*cking OffOIC = Oh, I seeOJ = Only JokingOMG = Oh my God!, Oh my Goodness!,OOC = Out of CharacterOP = Original Poster, Original PostOT = Off topicPEBKAC = Problem exists between the keyboard and the chairPic = PicturePITA = Pain in the *ssPix = PicturesPlz, Pls = PleasePMSL = Pissing, pissed myself laughingPOS = Piece of sh*tPPL = PeoplePTTL = Pop to the looRL = Real lifeROFL = Rolling on the floor laughingROFLMAO = Rolling on the floor laughing my *ss offROFLMAOL = Rolling on the floor laughing my *ss out loudShudda = Should haveSMH = Shaking my headSO = Significant otherSOS = Same old sh*tsoz, srry = SorrySSDD = Same sh*t, different daySTFW = Search the f*cking webSup = What's up?sup homes = What's up, friend?SWW = Sorry, wrong window – typing in the wrong boxThnx = ThanksTho = ThoughTIA = Thanks in advanceTTFN = Ta ta for nowTTYL = Talk to you laterTTYT = Talk to you tomorrowTY = Thank youTYT = Take your timeU = YouW8 = WaitWanna = Want toWB = Welcome backWd = Well doneWDUWTA? = What do you want to talk about?Wile = WhileWOOT = We own the other teamWTF? = What the F***?WURSC = Wow, you are so coolYCM = You copied meYe = Yeah, YesYMMV = Your mileage may varyYo = Hey, YourYSVW = You are so very welcomeYW= You are welcomeTromaktiko